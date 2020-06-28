Gameweek 32 of the Premier League started off with Wolves beating Aston Villa away from home and rise to fifth in the table. Wolves have been superb since Premier League's resumption to pocket three successive wins. Meanwhile, nine other games are set to take place as the week progresses. Here's all that you need to know about gameweek 32.

#AVLWOL Wolves show class once again to dream of Champions League

Wolves required to be patient in a 1-0 win against Villa. Leander Dendoncker scored the only goal of the match. Wolves are only two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who have a game in hand. Wolves registered their third straight clean sheet after Premier League restarted amid the coronavirus pandemic. Wolves completed a league double over Villa for the first time since 1962-63.

#BRIMUN Manchester United will target an away victory against Brighton

Manchester United have a chance to get back their fifth position with a win against Brighton away from home. United will go level on points with Wolves but they have a better goal difference. The Red Devils are enjoying an unbeaten run of 14 matches. They overcame Norwich City in the FA Cup quarter-final clash on Saturday. Brighton have showed character of late.

#MCILIV City to give Liverpool a guard of honor

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said that the players will give new Premier League champions Liverpool a guard of honor. Liverpool ended their 30-year wait for a league title after City lost at Chelsea. City host Liverpool at the Etihad and will hope to overcome the current champions. Guardiola said City will greet Liverpool and that's because the Reds deserve it.

London giants Focus on Arsenal and Spurs

Both Arsenal and Tottenham need to win in gameweek 32 to keep their faint hopes alive of sealing Champions League qualification. Arsenal face bottom-placed Norwich City at home, whereas, Tottenham take on Sheffield United. Both sides look likely to win in gameweek 32 given that Norwich have struggled in the EPL, whereas, Sheffield have struggled to find intensity post the league's resumption.

Duo What about Chelsea and Leicester City?

If Chelsea beat West Ham, the Blues will gain more vitality in the EPL 2019-20 season. Chelsea have done well in both their games and are the outright favorites. They can also go third in the table if Leicester draw or lose against Everton. The Foxes haven't been up to the mark for a while now.

Fixtures Premier League, gameweek 32 fixtures