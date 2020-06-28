The Pakistan cricket team left for England on Sunday with 20 players and 11 support staff. The Asian side is scheduled to play three Tests and three T20Is in a bio-secure environment. The dates for the tour will be announced in due course. Prior to the Pakistan series, England will face West Indies in a three-match Test series. Here's more.

Arrival Pakistan players will undergo testing upon their arrival

Upon their arrival in Manchester, Pakistani players will be transported to Worcestershire where they will undergo testing. The visitors will be in self-isolation for 14 days, during which they will be allowed to train. Pakistan will move to Derbyshire on July 13 to prepare for their three-test and three T20Is against England in August-September.

Second test Six out of 10 coronavirus-infected cricketers tested negative

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had initially planned to send a 29-member squad, however, 10 players tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week. On Saturday, the PCB revealed that six out of the 10 coronavirus-infected cricketers returned negative when they were tested the second time. These cricketers are Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz.

List 20 players who left for England on Sunday

List of Pakistani cricketers who left for England on Sunday: Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Iftikhar Ahmad, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Rohail Nazir, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, and Yasir Shah.

Information What's in store for the players who tested negative?

PCB CEO Wasim Khan stated that the six players who have now tested negative will undergo a third round of testing next week. If they return negative, then travel arrangements will be made to send them to England.

Twitter Post 20 players, 11 support staff leave for Manchester