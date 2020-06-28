Indian wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel, on Sunday, revealed the difference in captaincy styles of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Speaking to former India batsman Aakash Chopra on a YouTube show, Parthiv reiterated Kohli likes to spill out aggression, while Dhoni and Rohit tend to maintain their composure while leading the team. Here is what he said.

MS Dhoni How India fared under MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni is the most successful ODI captain India have ever produced. The 38-year-old has won 110 ODIs for India from 200 games, having lost 74. Notably, he is the only captain in the world to have won all three ICC trophies (World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy). He also won 41 T20Is for India, most by a captain in world cricket.

Potential 'Dhoni extracts the best from players'

Over the years, Dhoni has been backing players constantly. "I think MS Dhoni knows completely about every player's potential and what all can be extracted out from him. Dhoni knows what is the potential of a player, and he brings that out. He lets them play in their own style, and gives them space to express themselves," Parthiv stated.

Virat Kohli Virat Kohli's record as captain

After taking the mantle from MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli has taken Team India to new heights across formats. He has already become India's most successful Test captain with 33 wins from 55 Tests. In 2018, India became the first Asian side to have won a Test series in Australia, under him. Furthermore, India have won 62 ODIs and 22 T20Is in his leadership.

Quote 'Kohli leads from the front', says Parthiv

"Virat has a different style of captaincy, he likes to be right in front every time, he likes to lead from the front and be aggressive all the time. It is his style and it has suited him," Parthiv told Aakash Chopra.

Demeanour 'Dhoni, Rohit keep the dressing room composed'

One can easily pick out the difference between the trio's attributes. While Kohli has always stood out as an aggressive captain, Dhoni and Rohit are known to express less as compared to the former. "Dhoni and Rohit keep the dressing room calm while Virat makes sure that everyone is on their toes and they all keep pushing themselves," he added.

Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma's captaincy record

Rohit hasn't had much experience of captaincy in international cricket, but his performance in the Indian Premier League highlights his credentials. He has led Mumbai Indians to a record four IPL titles, most in the tournament's history. In 2018, India also won the coveted Asia Cup under him. Overall, he has won 15 out of 19 T20 Internationals for India.

Planning Rohit plans really well: Parthiv