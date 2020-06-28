England spinner Jack Leach is back in the mix as England prepare for the upcoming series against West Indies. In a recent interaction with media, Leach said he wants to be remembered for his bowling. He also opened up on his final-wicket stand with Ben Stokes, in the Headingley Test. The 29-year-old is expected to brace the spin segment for England against West Indies.

Quote I want to be remembered as a bowler: Leach

"I pride myself on my bowling because that's why I've been picked in the team - I want to be bowling teams out on the last day, and remembered for that - but obviously everyone wants to talk about Headingley," Leach told ESPNcricinfo.

Career A look at Jack Leach's Test career

In a career spanning two years, Leach has represented England only in the whites. However, he has continued to deliver some impactful spells throughout. Leach has snapped up 34 wickets from 10 Tests at a decent average of 29.02. Meanwhile, he has also accounted for 290 First-class wickets in 89 matches at 25.77. In the 2019 Ashes, Leach claimed 12 scalps for England.

Differential Leach also stands out as a handy batsman

The southpaw has also proved himself as a handy lower order batsman, lately. His propensity was highlighted in the Headingley Test wherein he complemented Ben Stokes, before England sealed a historic victory. Although he ended up scoring a solitary run, his crucial at the end let Stokes go all the way. Notably, Leach has amassed over 1,000 runs in First-class cricket with three fifties.

Competition Leach talks about the competition among spinners

Leach will have to fight for a Test spot, with Moeen Ali, Amar Virdi and Matt Parkinson in line. "There's lots of competition throughout the squad and spin is no different. It's about us all working together to be at our best. It's up to the selectors and not up to us who takes that spot. He's an unbelievable player," concluded Leach.

Test series The three-match series will commence on July 8