Quote 'Archer has been a real match-winner for England', says Younis

"He (Archer) is a real match winner and a threat. Archer has strong nerves which he proved while bowling a crucial super over in the World Cup final," Younis told AFP before the team's departure.

Jofra Archer A look at Jofra Archer's Test career

Jofra Archer was instrumental in England's title-clinching World Cup campaign, having delivered the historic Super Over. In The Ashes, The Barbados-born cricketer grabbed eyeballs with his searing spells. He is now their linchpin of pace attack across formats, having taken 55 wickets from 22 internationals at 25.81. England will expect Archer to replicate his performance against West Indies and Pakistan.

Approach Younis describes the ways to counter Archer

Younis reiterated the Pakistani batsmen have been advised to play on back foot in order to tackle the in-swing. He added playing late will be the key against Archer. "There's hype around him so that can be an added pressure on him. I've told the batsmen to play close to body and play on back foot because his in-swinger can be dangerous," he added.

Anderson, Broad Pakistan will have to be cautious against Anderson, Broad

Younis feels the batsmen need to be wary of the most successful bowling pair in Test cricket. "Anderson and Broad have a wealth of experience. They are always a great pair. Whenever England have won they have the major share, but in August the weather will be dry and not very overcast so they can be handled properly," stated Younis.

Do you know? Exploits of Anderson and Broad against Pakistan at home

Both Anderson and Broad have picked a total number of 69 wickets from nine Tests played against Pakistan at home. They boast a combined average of 21.00 in those matches. The duo will be geared up, this time as well.

England tour Pakistan cricket team departed for England on Sunday