Last updated on Jun 28, 2020, 08:59 pm
Written byParth Dhall
Batting coach Younis Khan believes Jofra Archer will be a major threat for Pakistan in the upcoming Test series.
The former Pakistan batsman also praised Archer for extending his dominance as bowler, since leading England to victory in the 2019 World Cup.
His statement comes as the Pakistan squad, on Sunday, left for the England tour.
Here is what he said.
"He (Archer) is a real match winner and a threat. Archer has strong nerves which he proved while bowling a crucial super over in the World Cup final," Younis told AFP before the team's departure.
Jofra Archer was instrumental in England's title-clinching World Cup campaign, having delivered the historic Super Over.
In The Ashes, The Barbados-born cricketer grabbed eyeballs with his searing spells.
He is now their linchpin of pace attack across formats, having taken 55 wickets from 22 internationals at 25.81.
England will expect Archer to replicate his performance against West Indies and Pakistan.
Younis reiterated the Pakistani batsmen have been advised to play on back foot in order to tackle the in-swing.
He added playing late will be the key against Archer.
"There's hype around him so that can be an added pressure on him. I've told the batsmen to play close to body and play on back foot because his in-swinger can be dangerous," he added.
Younis feels the batsmen need to be wary of the most successful bowling pair in Test cricket.
"Anderson and Broad have a wealth of experience. They are always a great pair. Whenever England have won they have the major share, but in August the weather will be dry and not very overcast so they can be handled properly," stated Younis.
Both Anderson and Broad have picked a total number of 69 wickets from nine Tests played against Pakistan at home. They boast a combined average of 21.00 in those matches. The duo will be geared up, this time as well.
On Sunday, the Pakistan cricket team left for England with 20 players, along with 11 members of support staff.
The month-long tour comprises three Tests and three T20Is in a bio-secure environment.
However, the dates for the tour will be announced shortly.
Prior to the Pakistan series, England will host West Indies in a three-match Test series.
