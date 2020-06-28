Chelsea overcame Leicester City to reach the semi-finals of the FA Cup. Ross Barkley made the difference for Chelsea against the Foxes away from home. The Blues joined Manchester United and Arsenal in the semis. Earlier, Arsenal beat Sheffield United 2-1 to reach their 30th FA Cup semi-final. Here we look at the records broken.

#LEICHE How did the match pan out?

Leicester were the better team in the first half. They pressed with their forward line and Wilfred Ndidi was a rock in mid-field. Chelsea were pretty sloppy at times, however, they had their moments with Christian Pulisic being denied by Kasper Schmeichel. However, after the break, Barkley made a good run and poked in Willian's curling cross to give his side the lead.

Twitter Post Chelsea reach the semis!

Stat attack FA Cup: Leicester's poor record against Chelsea continues

Leicester City are now winless in nine FA Cup matches against Chelsea. Brendan Rodgers has failed to beat Chelsea in his managerial career in 15 attempts so far. Ross Barkley has now scored three of his four goals in all competitions this season in the FA Cup. Chelsea won their third successive game after football in England resumed post a hiatus due to COVID-19.

#SHUARS Arsenal qualify for the semis for a joint-record 30th time