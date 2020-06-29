West Indies players will be sporting a 'Black Lives Matter' logo on the collars of their jerseys in the upcoming Test series against England, starting July 8 at the Ageas Bowl. The International Cricket Council (ICC) gave a go-ahead to sport the logo. Reportedly, the particular logo has been designed by Alisha Hosannah, whose partner Troy Deeney is Premier League club Watford's captain.

Quote A pivotal moment in cricket history: Jason Holder

"This is a pivotal moment in history for sports, and for the WI cricket team. We have come to England to retain the Wisden Trophy but we are very conscious of happenings around the world and the fight for justice and equality," said Jason Holder.

Equality Holder vouches for equality and unity

Holder said equality must prevail in every walk of life. "We did not take our decision lightly. We know what it is for people to make judgments because of the colour of our skin, so we know what it feels like, this goes beyond the boundary. There must be equality and unity. Until we get that as people, we cannot stop," he concluded.

Movement The wave of 'Black Lives Matter' movement in sports

The 'Black Lives Matter' movement has been on the rise, since the death of George Floyd, an African-American who died in US police custody. The sports community has shown its support for the movement through various gestures. Earlier, the Premier League saw several clubs sporting the 'Black Lives Matter' emblem on the jerseys, instead of the usual player names.

Premier League Players, staff and officials took a knee

The Premier League players took a knee as the season resumed on June 17. Prior to the kick-off, the players, match officials, and support staff showed their support to the movement as referee Michael Oliver blew the whistle. Everyone around the pitch knelt for nearly 10 seconds before the encounter between Sheffield United and Aston Villa began at Villa Park.

Workers Key workers to be honored during the series

On another note, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that Britain's key workers will be honored in the three-match Test series. The series has been named #raisethebat Test series to highlight the sacrifices made by doctors, teachers, carers, and other vital professionals amid coronavirus pandemic. England's players will sport the names of selected key workers with cricketing backgrounds on their training shirts.

Test series The three-match series will begin on July 8