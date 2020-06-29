England pace bowler Stuart Broad has consulted a sports psychologist to prepare for the upcoming Test series against Windies. Notably, this will be the first series post the COVID-19 pandemic. It will be played behind closed doors. Broad feels performing in an empty stadium could be a challenging task. And, he wants to make sure that he is in the right frame of mind.

Mental strength 'Playing in front of empty stands will be a test'

Broad feels performing without fans will test the mental strength of players. "International cricket certainly will be more of a mental test to make sure each player is right up for the battle," he said. "I have already spoken to our sport psychologist about creating a mindset and making sure I can get my emotions up to where they need to be for me."

Quote International cricket will be slightly different: Broad

"The games will feel different with no crowds but I think cricket is in a slightly different position to sports like football and rugby. Our domestic game in red ball cricket, a lot of the time we play in front of smaller crowds," Broad said.

Stuart Broad Broad's ground-breaking numbers in Test cricket

In a career spanning nearly 14 years, Broad owns 728 scalps from 315 internationals at an average of 28.40. He is also the second-highest wicket-taker (485) for England in Test cricket after Anderson (584). Last year, Broad snapped up a total number of 23 wickets from five Ashes Tests at 26.65. He was the leading wicket-taker for England in the series.

Do you know? His stats against West Indies at home

Broad has a terrific Test record against West Indies at home. In seven such Test matches, he has accounted for 31 scalps at an incredible average of 26.87. He will look to replicate his performance in the impending series.

