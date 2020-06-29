Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph is a promising talent in the West Indian squad, who relies on his brute pace. In a recent interview, the 23-year-old said he aims to complement his compatriots Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach in the upcoming Test series against England, despite being the least experienced bowler. Let us analyze how Joseph could prove pivotal for the West Indian bowling line-up.

Career A look at Joseph's Test career

Alzarri Joseph made his international debut in the Gros Islet Test against India (2016). He was right on the money against the Indian batsman and ended up taking three wickets in the match. The Caribbean seamer also claimed the priceless wicket of Virat Kohli in the first innings. Overall, Joseph has accounted for 25 wickets in nine Tests at an average of 32.84.

Form Joseph has been in sublime form throughout the season

Joseph's recent form in First-class cricket has caught the attention of selectors. In the latest game of West Indies Championship, he stood out with both bat and ball against Jamaica. Although his team Leeward Islands lost the match by an innings, he scored 89 and scalped three wickets. Last year, his ground-breaking spell in the Indian Premier League spoke volumes about his stature.

Information His record in First-class cricket

Having represented Leeward Island in 34 First-class games, Joseph has taken 112 wickets and averaged 24.33. Despite playing fewer matches in the 2019-20 edition of West Indies Championship, he snapped up 11 wickets at 25.00, including best match figures of 7/52.

Strength Joseph will look to target the left-handed batsmen

Pace would be Joseph's lethal weapon on the spicy England decks. He also carries the propensity to swing the ball late into the left-handed batsmen. Interestingly, England's squad comprises quite a few left-handers, including Rory Burns, Keaton Jennings, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, and Moeen Ali. Joseph could easily replicate what Stuart Broad did against David Warner in the Ashes, coming around the wicket.

Do you know? He notched up 143 KPH in 2016 U-19 WC

Alzarri Joseph recorded the fastest ball in the 2016 Under-19 World Cup. He notched up a speed of over 143 KPH in a game against Zimbabwe. Having picked up 13 wickets at 13.76, he was among the top five bowlers in the tournament.

Test series Will Joseph earn a promotion in the bowling attack?