Manchester United will be up against Brighton in gameweek 32 of the Premier League later tonight. United are unbeaten in 14 matches across competitions and need a win to stay in the hunt for a top-four finish. Brighton have shown character since the Premier League 2019-20 season resumed. Ahead of a crunch encounter, we look at the complete preview.

Team news Team news and selection

Adam Webster could miss the match after suffering a hamstring injury against Leicester. Meanwhile, Tariq Lamptey could keep his place at right-back. For United, one expects changes aplenty after the side was involved in the FA Cup on Saturday. There are no new injury concerns for manager Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer. Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe are the only players unavailable.

Since returning from the hiatus caused by COVID-19, Brighton beat Arsenal and then drew against Leicester. The side will need to step up against a resurgent United outfit. The visitors will hope to rotate their squad well and keep up with the momentum. United need a victory to get back to fifth in the table and be on level with Wolves.

Views Here's what the managers had to say

"We're still fighting, we still have work to do and we need points to stay in the division. This league is so tough because everyone has quality and good players," said Brighton manager Graham Potter. "We need to focus on one game at a time and there are so many teams that want the Champions League place," said United manager Solskjaer.

Statistics Brighton vs Manchester United: Here are the crucial stats

Brighton have 33 points from 31 games and need three more to equal their tally of last season. They are unbeaten in three EPL matches at the moment. United have scored 35 goals in their 14-match unbeaten run. Their tally of 49 points from 31 games is their lowest since the 1990-91 campaign. They have won four away EPL matches this season.

