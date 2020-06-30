Gameweek 28 of the Serie A 2019-20 season kept up with the momentum from the previous round. With games coming fast, teams need to be at their best and look for the maximum. Lazio got back to winning ways, whereas, AC Milan gained big after beating Roma. There were crucial wins for Napoli and Inter. Here are the key takeaways.

Lazio Immobile delivers for Lazio in a must-win scenario

The previous gameweek had seen Lazio get stunned by Atalanta and the second-placed side needed a win to not allow Juventus more freedom at the top. Despite going down against Fiorentina in the first half, Lazio hit back with two crucial goals in the second. The league's top scorer, Ciro Immobile, registered his 28th goal of the campaign. He proved to be extremely crucial.

Atalanta Atalanta entertain for the second straight gameweek

Atalanta were once again involved in a thriller. After overcoming Lazio 3-2 in gameweek 27, the fourth-placed enjoyed a similar scoreline against Udinese. They were the dominant team and had 12 shots on target. Atalanta have scored 80 goals already this campaign and their scoring spree continued. This was a massive result on the clock for Atalanta, who are vying for the third place.

Inter Inter need to step up despite a narrow win

Inter may have come from behind to beat Parma 2-1, however, they were unconvincing. After drawing 3-3 against Sassuolo, Antonio Conte's side needed two late goals to turn things around against Parma. The latter had many chances but failed to take them and shun Inter. Inter have one foot in the Champions League next season, however, Conte knows his side needs to step up.

AC Milan Milan take a step forward in terms of Europa qualification

Milan's 2-0 win against Roma was massive. The win sees the side race to 42 points from 28 matches. Milan are seventh in the table and if they keep hold of the same, then a berth in Europe will be guaranteed. Milan are still in the race to finish fifth and that will be a realistic target.

