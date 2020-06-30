Sri Lanka have ordered a criminal probe to look into the allegations that 2011 World Cup final in Mumbai was fixed. K.D.S. Ruwanchandra, the secretary to the sports ministry revealed a criminal investigation has commenced, regarding the matter. Reportedly, it is being handled by the (police) independent Special Investigation Unit on sports-related offences. Here is more on the same.

Report Aluthgamage submitted report to support match-fixing claims

Previously, former Sri Lanka sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage submitted a detailed report to back his claims that the ICC World Cup 2011 final was fixed. Speaking during a media briefing, Aluthgamage said he has penned down a nine-page report, which comprises 24 reasons to support his claim. Furthermore, he claimed that Sri Lanka deliberately lost the final.

Claims Aluthgamage claimed the final was 'sold'

Mahindananda Aluthgamage also reiterated the match was "sold", however, he did not name any player involved. Kumar Sangakkara, who led Sri Lanka in the World Cup final has asked Aluthgamage to share his allegations with the International Cricket Council (ICC). As per reports, the former chief selector Aravinda de Silva has been summoned for an interview on Tuesday.

Quote Here is what Aluthgamage had said

"Across nine pages, I have mentioned 24 suspicious reasons as to why we had lost the final of the World Cup 2011," Aluthgamage told reporters during a media briefing, as per newsfirst.lk.

Arjuna Ranatunga When Ranatunga alleged match-fixing claims

In 2017, former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga had also alleged fixing in the final and called for an inquiry. "When we lost, I was distressed and I had a doubt. We must investigate what happened to Sri Lanka at the 2011 World Cup final," Ranatunga had said. "I cannot reveal everything now, but one day I will. There must be an inquiry."

Match-fixing Sri Lanka criminalized match-fixing last year