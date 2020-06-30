Barcelona will face a severe test against an in-form Atletico Madrid in gameweek 33 of La Liga 2019-20 season. The champions trail Real Madrid by two points and are in a must-win scenario to keep their hopes alive. If Barca draw or lose, Real could gain further advantage in race for La Liga honor. Here we present the match preview.

Barca Barca have dropped points twice since the season's resumption

Since La Liga's resumption this month post a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Barcelona have dropped points in two matches. They drew 0-0 against Sevilla and were held 2-2 by Celta Vigo. This saw Real gaining impetus. Zinedine Zidane's side has won all five matches so far this month in La Liga. Barca have 69 points, whereas, Real have 71 under their belt.

Atletico Atletico have done reasonably well of late

Atletico were languishing outside the top four after 27 matches ahead of the season's resumption. However, in the last five games the side has gained momentum. Atletico started with a 1-1 draw against Bilbao but then sealed four successive wins. They beat Osasuna, Valladolid, Levante and Alaves. Atletico have conceded just twice in these five matches and are third in the table (58 points).

Numbers The key numbers ahead of a crunch battle

Barcelona have dropped 25 points on the road during this campaign, however, they have dropped just two points at home. Lionel Messi is looking to score his 700th career goal for club and country. Atletico have lost just four matches this season in La Liga. However, their fight for a title got hampered by 13 draws so far. They have conceded just 23 goals.

Details Dream11, timing, telecast and match prediction

Dream11 (4-3-3): Oblak; Lenglet, Semedo, Gimenez, Alba; Rakitic, Saul, Llorente; Suarez, Messi (c), Diego Costa (vc). The match will be played at the Camp Nou Stadium on Wednesday, July 1 at 1.30am IST. The match will not be aired in India, however, one can stream the match live on Facebook. Match prediction: 1-1.

Information La Liga, gameweek 33 fixtures