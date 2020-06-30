The English County cricket is set to resume on August 1 as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) gave a go-ahead on Tuesday. Despite the approval, the format of matches is yet to be decided. Reportedly, the 18 First-class Counties will meet in the next two weeks to discuss the impending domestic schedule. Here is more on the same.

Training Somerset to resume player training

Earlier, the Somerset announced that players will resume individual training from July 1. The training will begin under strict government guidelines in order to ensure a safe environment. The training sessions will be hosted by Cooper Associates County Ground, which remains closed for public. Somerset head coach Jason Kerr said the training will be a lead-up to return of professional cricket.

Tom Harrison A significant step for the game: Harrison

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said the commencement of County cricket will be a step towards restoration. "It is a significant step for our game that we are able to approve the start of the men's domestic season for August 1 and one which will be welcomed by everyone connected with County cricket," said ECB chief executive Tom Harrison.

Quote 18 First-class Counties to be consulted

"It follows extensive consultation between the 18 first-class Counties, the Professional Cricketers' Association and the ECB ... as we prepare for a domestic season unlike any the game has faced before," Harrison added.

Warm-up games ECB had announced schedule of two friendly matches

Recently, Durham and Yorkshire announced they will contest a two-day red-ball warm-up at Emerald Headingley on July 27 and 28. As per another report, Surrey and Middlesex could lock horns in a two-day red-ball encounter at the Kia Oval in July. Both the matches will be held behind closed doors, though the action will be streamed live for club members.

Schedule County Championship was scheduled to begin on April 12

Originally, the opening round of Specsavers County Championship was due to begin on April 12, while the final round was scheduled to be played from July 5-8. Meanwhile, the Vitality T20 Blast was slated for the May-August window. However, the advent of COVID-19 stalled the entire domestic season for three months. It remains to be seen how ECB reschedules the season.

Information England set to host West Indies for three-Test series