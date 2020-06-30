As many as 44 South African cricketers will return to training with Cricket South Africa (CSA) getting the green signal from Sports Ministry. As per reports, the organization will meet on Thursday to discuss the plan of action. The agenda will be getting the national men's and women's teams back in action. Here is more on the same.

Twitter Post Cricket South Africa announced the squad on Twitter

Training squad Here is South Africa's training squad

Training squad: Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Junior Dala, Theunis de Bruyn, Rassie van der Dussen, Shaun von Berg, Dwaine Pretorius, Henrich Klaasen, Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Wiaan Mulder, Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Sarel Erwee, Khaya Zondo, Daryn Dupavillon, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Keagan Petersen, Imran Tahir, Lutho Sipamla, Edward Moore, Anrich Nortje.

Information Other players in the training squad

Other players: Sisanda Magala, Glenton Stuurman, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rudi Second, Pite van Biljon, Raynaard van Tonder, Gerald Coetzee, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Tony de Zorzi, Beuran Hendricks, Nandre Burger, George Linde and Kyle Verreynne.

Guidelines Players will follow stern guidelines during the training sessions

All training sessions will be held under strict guidelines announced by CSA's Steering Committee. "Our prevention programme, besides the regular testing of players and support staff, is predicated on personal hygiene measures and creating a sanitised ecosystem," Shuaib Manjra, CSA's chief medical officer said. "COVID-19 compliance managers at each venue have assumed responsibility to ensure all the elements of the protocol are implemented."

Season Cricket has been suspended in South Africa since March

The South African cricketers have been out of action since the completion of domestic One-Day Cup group stage. The playoffs and final did not proceed further. In March, South Africa toured India to play a three-match ODI series, however, the series was called-off due to coronavirus pandemic. Their white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, which was due this month, was also postponed.

Data Plans for women's training squad will be finalized soon

Plans for resumption of training for the women's High Performance training squad will be set out shortly. Notably, the training sessions will be closed to the media including photographers, until CSA makes provision for a media opportunity.

Future The road ahead!