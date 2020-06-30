Former Pakistan cricketer Khalid Wazir has passed away at the of age 84 in Chester. As per reports, Khalid was suffering from a prolonged injury. Notably, Khalid was the son of former Indian Test cricketer Syed Wazir Ali. He was crucial part of Pakistan's historic Test tour of England in 1954. Here is more on the same.

Career A look at Khalid Wazir's cricket career

Khalid was a potent middle order batsman and also a handy medium pacer. He represented Pakistan in the 1954 England tour, the nation's first ever bilateral series outside Asia. However, his Test career was restricted to two Tests as he mustered only 14 runs from three innings. In his First-class career, Khalid racked up 271 runs and scalped 14 wickets from 18 games.

Information Khalid was the 16th Test cricketer for Pakistan

Interestingly, Khalid was the 16th Test cricketer and the second-youngest to have represented Pakistan, at the time of his debut (vs ENG, Lord's). Only former cricketer Hanif Mohammad was younger on debut, until then.

Selection Khalid earned international call-up without enough experience

Khalid was a surprise pick for Pakistan in the touring party, having played only two first-class games. He did not even feature in the 1953-54 season of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, as a lead-up to the tour. Interestingly, Khalid earned yet another international call-up when Pakistan toured England for a five-match Test series in 1962. However, he did not get a shot in the series.

Club cricket Khalid ended up playing club cricket