Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc is touted as the fastest among seam bowlers presently. His ferocious spells have given the opposition a run for the money across formats. Besides, New Zealand's Trent Boult has also touched new heights in international cricket, of late. The left-arm seamer is the nucleus of Kiwis' bowling attack. Let us compare their overall numbers (international cricket).

Mitchell Starc A look at Mitchell Starc's career stats

Mitchell Starc was handed his international debut in the 2010 Indian (ODI) tour when several Australian fast bowlers were sidelined due to respective injuries. In a career spanning over a decade, the southpaw has accounted for 465 wickets from 179 internationals at an average of 24.38. The formidable tally includes as many as 20 five-fors and 2 ten-wicket hauls.

Trent Boult Trent Boult in international cricket

Trent Boult made his international debut in the Hobart Test against Australia (2011). The 30-year-old was soon tried in the limited-overs format, wherein he achieved success. Interestingly, Boult owns mere five more scalps than Starc across formats. The former has snapped up 470 wickets from 184 internationals at 26.35. Furthermore, he has 13 five-fors and a solitary ten-wicket haul to his name.

ICC tournaments Record in ICC tournaments

Starc clearly stands out when it comes to performing in the ICC tournaments (World Cup, Champions Trophy and T20 World Cup). He has picked up 70 wickets in 32 such matches at a mind-boggling average of 17.77. Notably, 55 of these wickets have been registered in the 50-over WC and Champions Trophy. Meanwhile, Boult owns 46 wickets from 24 matches at 22.32.

Do you know? When Starc broke Glenn McGrath's WC record

In 2019, Starc surpassed Glenn McGrath's tally of most wickets in a single World Cup edition. He finished with 27 wickets in 10 matches and averaged 18.59. McGrath held the record previously, with 26 wickets in the 2007 edition.

Overseas Bowling record overseas (Test cricket)

The duo has been brilliant in the whites, away from home. Boult leads by a fair margin here, as he has taken over 100 Test wickets overseas (102). On the other hand, Starc has added 88 wickets to his tally at 26.98. Meanwhile, the New Zealand seamer has also claimed 50 scalps in Asia, as compared to 37 of the latter.

Similarities Similarities between bowling of Starc and Boult