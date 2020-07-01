Manchester United beat Brighton 3-0 in gameweek 32 of the Premier League 2019-20 season. The win helped United move back to fifth in the Premier League table, ahead of Wolves on goal difference. Mason Greenwood and Bruno Fernandes were amongst the goals for the Red Devils to hand them all three points. Here we present the list of records broken.

#BHAMUN How did the match pan out?

Man United put pressure on Brighton from the start and played some quality stuff. Aaron Wan-Bissaka feeded a pass into Greenwood's feet and the teenager foxed past Lewis Dunk to score the opener. Paul Pogba laid the second for Fernandes, who hit the target after a slight deflection. Post the break, Greenwood and Fernandes combined for the third goal on the counter.

Stats United extend their unbeaten run, Greenwood sets a record

United are now unbeaten in 15 games across competitions. The side has conceded just four times in this phase. Greenwood registered his sixth Premier League goal this campaign. This is now the most goals by a player aged 18 or below in a single EPL campaign since Wayne Rooney scored nine for Everton in 2003-04.

Impact Bruno Fernandes' superb run continues

Fernandes registered his maiden brace for Man United in all competitions since joining the club in January. He has scored six goals for the club in just 13 matches. He now has five goals in the Premier League. Since his debut for United in February, he has been directly involved in more goals in all competitions than any other Premier League player. (G6 A4).

New feats New feats for Wan-Bissaka and Greenwood

Greenwood registered his 13th goal of the season in all competitions. This is one more than Marcus Rashford scored for the club before his 19th birthday. Wan-Bissaka amassed his fourth assist of the Premier League 2019-20 season in his 29th appearance. He had provided three assists for former club Crystal Palace in 42 Premier League games across two seasons.

Information United break the 50-goal barrier, script 14th win this season