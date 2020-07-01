Barcelona and Atletico Madrid played out a 2-2 draw in gameweek 33 of La Liga 2019-20 season. This was a blow for Barca, who dropped points for the second successive match. A win for Real Madrid next will see Los Blancos open up a four-point gap. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi scored a 'Panenka' penalty for Barca to register his 700th career goal. Here's more.

Magical Messi Messi races to 630 career goals for Barca

Messi scored his 700th goal in his professional career. He now has 630 goals for Barcelona in all competitions and 70 for Argentina. Notably, Messi scored his 22nd league goal of the campaign. He now has 27 goals in all competitions this term. The legend raced to 441 career La Liga goals in 480 games.

Twitter Post 700th career goal for Messi!

🌟7⃣0⃣0⃣🌟



Lionel Messi has now scored 700 goals in his professional career! 🐐#BarçaAtleti pic.twitter.com/GG2nbT18MG — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) June 30, 2020

#BarcaAtleti How did the match pan out?

Diego Costa scored an own goal after getting his feet muddled up from a clever Messi set-piece. Moments later, Atletico were handed a penalty. Costa missed the same but Atletico were awarded a retake after Ter Stegen was off his line. Saul leveled things this time. Messi celebrated his 700th goal with a panenka-style penalty. However, Saul converted another penalty to lighten things up.

Barca Barca drop points for the third time since season's resumption

Since La Liga's resumption this month post a hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Barcelona have dropped points in three matches now. Prior to this result, they had drawn 0-0 against Sevilla and were held 2-2 by Celta Vigo. The champions have 70 points. This was the 12th occasion this season where Barca dropped points (D7 L5).

Atletico La Liga: Atletico register 14th draw of the season

Barcelona have dropped four points at home this season. Atletico have lost just four matches this season in La Liga. However, they have registered 14 draws in this season so far. Diego Simeone's side has conceded just 25 goals this season (second-fewest). Since La Liga's resumption, Atletico have been unbeaten in all six games so far (W4, D2).

Matches Sevilla take charge against Leganes, Mallorca thrash Celta Vigo