Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have agreed a fee of £54.8m with Manchester City for Leroy Sane. The German international is set to sign a five-year deal at the club. The Bavarians will pay an initial fee of £44.7m (€49m) with a series of performance and trophy-related add-ons. Sane is set to add more depth in Bayern's ranks. Here's more.

Information More information about the deal

The add-ons mean City will get an additional £10m (€11m) for trophies won such as Bundesliga and Champions League titles, besides personal awards for the player himself. Pep Guardiola's sisde will also take 10 per cent of any profit made by the German club should they sell Sane in the future. Meanwhile, his wages will also double, with the player getting £20m per year.

Contract Leroy said he doesn't want to extend the contract: Guardiola

Recently, Guardiola stated that Sane had turned down multiple renewal offers, however, he didn't rule out the player staying at the club. "Leroy said he doesn't want to extend the contract so it means he wants to leave and it is going to happen this summer or when he is out of contract," said Guardiola ahead of a clash against Burnley.

Bayern Bayern pull off a stunning deal

Last month, a report in the BBC stated that City are relaxed about Sane's situation and weren't in a hurry to offload him. However, Bayern have pulled off a stunning deal here, which is a bit lower than the £62m City were believed to be demanding for the player. City had signed Sane from Schalke in 2016 for £37m.

Man City Sane has played only 11 minutes of City's title defence

Bayern wanted to sign Sane last summer but he suffered a serious knee injury in the Community Shield game against Liverpool and has played just 11 minutes since then during the 2019-20 campaign. Sane was on the verge of making his first-team comeback prior to the suspension of the Premier League amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Information Sane was terrific for City over the last two seasons