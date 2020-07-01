Last updated on Jul 01, 2020, 01:43 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byRajdeep Saha
The summer transfer window was set to open now but the coronavirus pandemic changed the scenario completely with several leagues having resumed play after a forced break.
No 'Deadline Day' has also been decided at the moment.
Top clubs have made moves and several players are set to switch pastures.
Here are the top 5 transfer deals done this summer.
Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have agreed a fee of £54.8m with Manchester City for Leroy Sane.
The German international is set to sign a five-year deal at the club.
The Bavarians will pay an initial fee of £44.7m (€49m) with a series of performance and trophy-related add-ons.
Sane's wages will also double, with the player getting £20m per year.
Premier League giants Chelsea have agreed to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner on a five-year deal.
The 24-year-old striker has agreed personal terms with the Blues. He will link up with his new club in July, subject to passing a medical examination.
Werner scored 28 league goals for Leipzig, helping the club to qualify for the Champions League next season.
Juventus mid-fielder Miralem Pjanic is set to join Barcelona for a staggering £59.4m.
The 30-year-old Pjanic will sign a contract with Barcelona for the next four seasons, until the end of the 2023-24 season, with a buy out clause of 400 million euros.
He is set to feature for Juventus in the remainder of the 2019-20 season.
Arthur, who is part of the Pjanic swap deal, will be joining Juventus for £75m.
The Catalans say Arthur's fee will rise to €82m (£75m) after an initial payment of £66m.
The Turin club has also offered Arthur a much better package as compared to his current deal at Barcelona.
Juve are believed to have offered £4.5m (€5m) a year to the player.
Borussia Dortmund have signed PSG right-back Thomas Meunier on a free transfer.
The Belgian put pen to paper on a four-year deal at the Westfalenstadion.
The 28-year-old made 128 appearances for PSG across four seasons, besides scoring 13 times.
He had earlier played 198 games for Club Brugge.
Dortmund are keen to allow Meunier play for PSG in the Champions League 2019-20.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.