The summer transfer window was set to open now but the coronavirus pandemic changed the scenario completely with several leagues having resumed play after a forced break. No 'Deadline Day' has also been decided at the moment. Top clubs have made moves and several players are set to switch pastures. Here are the top 5 transfer deals done this summer.

Leroy Sane Bayern Munich agree £54.8m fee for Leroy Sane

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have agreed a fee of £54.8m with Manchester City for Leroy Sane. The German international is set to sign a five-year deal at the club. The Bavarians will pay an initial fee of £44.7m (€49m) with a series of performance and trophy-related add-ons. Sane's wages will also double, with the player getting £20m per year.

Timo Werner Chelsea agree to sign Timo Werner on a five-year deal

Premier League giants Chelsea have agreed to sign RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner on a five-year deal. The 24-year-old striker has agreed personal terms with the Blues. He will link up with his new club in July, subject to passing a medical examination. Werner scored 28 league goals for Leipzig, helping the club to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Miralem Pjanic Miralem Pjanic to join Barcelona for a staggering £59.4m

Juventus mid-fielder Miralem Pjanic is set to join Barcelona for a staggering £59.4m. The 30-year-old Pjanic will sign a contract with Barcelona for the next four seasons, until the end of the 2023-24 season, with a buy out clause of 400 million euros. He is set to feature for Juventus in the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

Arthur Arthur will join Juventus in a £75m deal

Arthur, who is part of the Pjanic swap deal, will be joining Juventus for £75m. The Catalans say Arthur's fee will rise to €82m (£75m) after an initial payment of £66m. The Turin club has also offered Arthur a much better package as compared to his current deal at Barcelona. Juve are believed to have offered £4.5m (€5m) a year to the player.

Thomas Meunier Thomas Meunier joins Borussia Dortmund from PSG