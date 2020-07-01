Former Sri Lankan chief cricket selector Aravinda de Silva was questioned for six hours as criminal investigation for match-fixing began on Tuesday. De Silva, who served as the chief selector for the 2011 World Cup, was the first to be interviewed by the newly established sports-related anti-corruption unit. Reportedly, batsman Upul Tharanga has now been summoned by the unit. Here is more.

Quote Tharanga's statement will be recorded soon

"Today we started the investigation into (2011 World Cup) match fixing allegations. Based on the statement given by Aravinda de Silva today, we have decided to summon a player from the 2011 squad, Upul Tharanga, tomorrow to record his statement," Superintendent Jagath Fonseka told reporters.

Reports The organization gathered intelligence reports from international sources

Fonseka said the organization obtained intelligence reports and inputs from unspecified international sources in order to continue their probe into the 2011 World Cup match-fixing controversy. De Silva refrained from commenting after he walked out of the Special Investigation Unit (SIU), where he spent over six hours with at least three detectives. Meanwhile, Tharanga will likely be questioned on Wednesday.

Probe Sri Lanka opened probe into 2011 WC final match-fixing claims

Previously, Sri Lanka ordered a criminal probe to look into the allegations that 2011 World Cup final in Mumbai was fixed. K.D.S. Ruwanchandra, the secretary to the sports ministry revealed a criminal investigation has commenced, regarding the matter. Reportedly, it is being handled by the (police) independent Special Investigation Unit on sports-related offences. The investigation was initially prompted by former sports minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage.

Claims Aluthgamage had submitted a detailed report

Last week, Mahindananda Aluthgamage had submitted a detailed report to back his claims that the ICC World Cup 2011 final was fixed. Speaking during a media briefing, Aluthgamage stated he has penned down a nine-page report, which comprised 24 reasons to support his claim. Earlier, he reiterated the match was "sold", however, he did not name any player involved.

Information Sri Lanka criminalized match-fixing in 2019