Chelsea will take on West Ham United in gameweek 32 of the Premier League 2019-20 season. The Blues have won all their matches across competitions since football in England resumed last month after a three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. West Ham have struggled are are fighting to avoid relegation. Here we look at the complete match preview.

Team news West Ham vs Chelsea: Team news and selection

Christian Pulisic is a doubt for Chelsea with a calf problem sustained in Sunday's FA Cup win over Leicester City. The in-form American will be assessed along with defender Andreas Christensen, who has a hip problem. For the Hammers, Sebastien Haller, Arthur Masuaku and Angelo Ogbonna are getting closer to action. However, this match is too soon for the trio.

#WHUCHE Chelsea are the favorites against struggling Hammers

Chelsea have got the job done in all three games across competitions since the Premier League resumed on June 17. Manager Frank Lampard has shown his attributes to improve the side during matches. One expects the Blues to get the job done against West Ham, who have lost two out of two since the game's resumption. David Moyes' side could struggle once again.

Table A look at how the two teams are placed

Chelsea have 54 points from 31 matches and a win will help them establish a five-point gap over Manchester United and Wolves (52 points). Chelsea can also go third if Leicester City draw or lose against Everton. Meanwhile, the Hammers are 17th but are tied on points with the likes of Bournemouth and Aston Villa, 18th and 19th respectively.

Stat attack West Ham vs Chelsea: A look at the crucial stats

West Ham have only won one of their past 11 Premier league matches (W1 D2 L8). The Hammers could suffer four consecutive league defeats without scoring for the first time since October 2006. They have dropped a league-high 22 points from winning positions this season. Chelsea have won five consecutive games in all competitions. They have scored 31 away goals this campaign.

Details Dream11, match prediction, timing and TV listing