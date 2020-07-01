Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has said he wants to stay at Liverpool for a long time and thinks the club can still achieve more. Liverpool won their maiden Premier League title after Chelsea beat Manchester City last week in gameweek 31. Salah, who is the club's leading scorer this season, has played a huge part in Liverpool's success. Here's more.

Desire I hope to stay for a long time: Salah

Salah said he's happy at the club and wants to star for a long time. "I can't describe my feelings after we won the league after 30 years," Salah told BeIN Sports. "I'm very happy. I enjoy the atmosphere here. I love this place and I hope to stay for a long time. The atmosphere here is different to any other place," he added.

Premier League Mohamed Salah has been a revelation for the Reds

Salah joined Liverpool from Roma in 2017. In just three seasons, the versatile forward has scored 71 Premier league goals. Salah dominated the show in 2017-18 to win the Premier League Player of the Season award. He scored 32 goals to win the Golden Boot. He netted 22 goals last season to share the award. He has 17 goals (highest) for Liverpool this season.

Impact Salah has amassed 92 career goals for the Reds

Overall. the player has amassed 92 goals in 145 matches for the Reds. He has played an important part to help Liverpool win the Champions League 2018-19, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup as well. This campaign has seen him scoring 21 goals in 41 matches. Earlier, he signed a new five-year contract in July 2018.

Liverpool We have adapted well as a team, says Salah

Liverpool are 23 points above second-placed City and face them in gameweek 32. City will be giving them a guard of honor. Liverpool have broken a host of records in the Premier League this season and are eyeing a few more. Salah said Liverpool have adapted well as a team. "We have adapted well as a team and our understanding is perfect," Salah said.

Information A look at some notable records of Salah