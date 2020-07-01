Cricket South Africa (CSA) has rescheduled the experimental 3TeamCricket (3TC) match to July 18, also celebrated as the Nelson Mandela International Day. The match will mark the resumption of cricket in SA. Earlier, the organizers postponed the match as more preparation was required in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The news comes a day after Sports Ministry approved CSA's plans to resume player training.

Twitter Post CSA made the announcement on Twitter

#BreakingNews CSA is pleased to announce Nelson Mandela International Day (18 July 2020) as the revised date for the @3TCricket match presented by RAIN where 3 teams of 8 will play in a single match, competing for the inaugural #SolidarityCup. More: https://t.co/g6FAr2nZix pic.twitter.com/Ysv8MzJhSN — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 1, 2020

Statement Here is what Jacques Faul said

CSA's acting chief executive Jacques Faul expressed contentment in his statement. "I can't think of more appropriate day to hold this game than Nelson Mandela Day, when its prime objective is to raise funds for those who have been badly affected by the coronavirus. It is still nearly three weeks away, so it also gives our players more time to prepare properly," he said.

Quote Faul praised the personnel involved in the match

"I would like to thank the government and our medical team once again for everything they have done to make a return to training and playing possible. I would also like to add special thanks to the incredible sponsors involved in this event," he added.

Match The match was due to be held on June 27

Earlier this month, Cricket South Africa postponed the match as the cricket board couldn't get clearance from the government. The match was originally scheduled to take place on June 27. "Following this meeting, it has become clear that more work is needed in preparation including approval. A new date will be announced in due course," the statement read.

Format Three teams to compete in a 36-over match

The match named 'Solidarity Cup' will see three teams competing in a single match, played over 36 overs. The likes of AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada will lead the three teams. Notably, the match will be a fundraiser, while the funds will be transferred to those (in the cricket community) who are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Squads Here are the three squads