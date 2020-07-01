Last updated on Jul 01, 2020, 03:53 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
Cricket South Africa (CSA) has rescheduled the experimental 3TeamCricket (3TC) match to July 18, also celebrated as the Nelson Mandela International Day.
The match will mark the resumption of cricket in SA.
Earlier, the organizers postponed the match as more preparation was required in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.
The news comes a day after Sports Ministry approved CSA's plans to resume player training.
#BreakingNews CSA is pleased to announce Nelson Mandela International Day (18 July 2020) as the revised date for the @3TCricket match presented by RAIN where 3 teams of 8 will play in a single match, competing for the inaugural #SolidarityCup. More: https://t.co/g6FAr2nZix pic.twitter.com/Ysv8MzJhSN— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 1, 2020
CSA's acting chief executive Jacques Faul expressed contentment in his statement.
"I can't think of more appropriate day to hold this game than Nelson Mandela Day, when its prime objective is to raise funds for those who have been badly affected by the coronavirus. It is still nearly three weeks away, so it also gives our players more time to prepare properly," he said.
"I would like to thank the government and our medical team once again for everything they have done to make a return to training and playing possible. I would also like to add special thanks to the incredible sponsors involved in this event," he added.
Earlier this month, Cricket South Africa postponed the match as the cricket board couldn't get clearance from the government.
The match was originally scheduled to take place on June 27.
"Following this meeting, it has become clear that more work is needed in preparation including approval. A new date will be announced in due course," the statement read.
The match named 'Solidarity Cup' will see three teams competing in a single match, played over 36 overs.
The likes of AB de Villiers, Quinton de Kock and Kagiso Rabada will lead the three teams.
Notably, the match will be a fundraiser, while the funds will be transferred to those (in the cricket community) who are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
KG's Kingfishers: Kagiso Rabada (c), Faf du Plessis, Chris Morris, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen, Glenton Stuurman
Quinny's Kites: Quinton de Kock (c), David Miller, Temba Bavuma, Anrich Nortje, Dwayne Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, JJ Smuts, Lutho Sipamla
AB's Eagles: AB de Villiers (c), Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Andile, Phehlukwayo, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Kyle Verreynne, Sisanda Magala
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.