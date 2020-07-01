India is one of the five nations to have bid for the 2027 Asian Cup hosting rights, the Asian Football Federation (AFC) has revealed. The other bidders for Asia's premier football tournament are Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan. The AFC will announce the host nation of the 19th edition of the Asian Cup in 2021. Here's more.

The AFC revealed in a statement that it will work with each Bidding Member Association regarding the necessities. "The AFC will now work with each Bidding Member Association on the delivery of the necessary bidding documentation in accordance with the bidding process and will announce the host for the 19th edition of the AFC Asian Cup in 2021," said the AFC in a statement.

AFC president Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa has thanked the five member associations for showcasing their support to the Asian Cup. He also wished everyone the very best for the bidding process.

"On behalf of the Asian football family, I would like to thank all our Member Associations for stepping forward to express their desire and for sharing our ambitions to host a world-class stage for our players, teams, officials and fans and I wish all of them the very best in the bidding process," Al Khalifa said.

Reigning champions Qatar staged the competition in 1988 and 2011. Iran is the only nation in Asian football history to have won the coveted crown twice on home soil in 1968 and 1976. Three-time winners Saudi Arabia and India, besides Uzbekistan are vying to host the Asian Cup for the first time on their home soil.

