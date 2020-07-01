The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) members are set to meet for reviewing the Chinese sponsorship in the Indian Premier League, shortly. A source within the board said the decision will be taken keeping in mind the "best interest of cricket and country". However, no date has been confirmed yet regarding the review meeting. Here is more.

Quote Here is what the official said

"There are other issues that BCCI is looking into. The franchises are entitled to their opinion. The decision which will be in the best interest of cricket and country. The meeting will take place once we work on all IPL issues," a source told ANI.

IPL Governing Council decided to review Chinese sponsorship

The recent stand-off between and China has led to talks regarding Chinese sponsorship. Earlier, the IPL Governing Council called for a meeting to discuss tournament's various sponsorship deals. "Taking note of the border skirmish that resulted in the martyrdom of our brave jawans, the IPL Governing Council has convened a meeting next week to review IPL's various sponsorship deals," IPL's official Twitter handle tweeted.

Sponsors Chinese investments in Indian cricket

In 2018, the Chinese mobile phone brand 'Vivo' bagged the sponsorship rights for five years for Rs. 2,199 crore (Rs. 440 crore annually). Yet another Chinese brand 'OPPO' was sponsoring the Indian cricket team until September last year, before 'Byju's' replaced it. Online fantasy entity Dream11, which is an associate sponsor of BCCI and IPL, also has a Chinese investment.

Information Indian government banned 59 Chinese apps on Monday

As the Government of India banned 59 Chinese apps in the wake of ongoing border tensions with China, the pressure mounts on BCCI to end ties with Chinese sponsors. However, the board has refrained from commenting on it.

Chinese sponsorship supports India's cause: Arun Dhumal

Previously, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal explained how the sponsorship is working in India's favor. "When we are allowing Chinese companies to sell their products in India. Whatever money they are taking from Indian consumer, they are paying part of it to the BCCI and the board is paying 42 per cent tax to the Indian government. So, that is supporting India's cause," he argued.

We should end ties with Chinese sponsors: Ness Wadia