South African stalwart Ab de Villiers believes Virat Kohli is a more reliable batsman than him, when it comes to playing long innings. Speaking to Harsha Bhogle on a Cricbuzz show, De Villiers compared his batting approach with the former. He also opened up on Kohli's batting technique, stating the Indian captain has shown brilliant results of late. Here is more.

Quote 'We are a nice combo together', says De Villiers

"Virat is a more reliable batsman. He's the one you want to bat for 15 overs. I am better in a way I could change the game quicker, have an injection that could swing the game. So together we are a nice combo," he said.

Career Credentials of Virat Kohli in international cricket

Kohli has been leading India's batting attack ever since he broke into the side. His credentials make him the greatest modern day batsman. He has the second highest (ODI) average and highest among active cricketers (59.33). The Indian skipper owns a record 11,867 runs from 248 matches in the format. He is the only cricketer to average over 50 in all three formats presently.

Centuries Kohli has already slammed 70 international centuries

In a career spanning nearly 12 years, Kohli has racked up 21,901 international runs from 416 games at an average of 56.15. He (70) is only behind Ricky Ponting (71) and Sachin Tendulkar (100) in terms of international centuries. Furthermore, Kohli only needs seven tons to break Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI centuries. In 2019, the former smashed his 43rd ODI century (vs WI).

Short balls De Villiers explains how Kohli picked up with hook shots

AB de Vlliers described how Kohli has mastered the art of playing short balls. "You actually need to (extend your arms and) fetch it. It becomes a lot easier to control it. That's what I think Virat got right in the last few years. He extends his arms and then rolls his wrists to keep it down," he explained.

Partnership The Kohli-De Villiers stand in IPL

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers share an indispensable bond both on and off the field. In the Indian Premier League, the duo is the nucleus of Royal Challengers Bangalore's batting line-up. Notably, they hold the record of highest partnership for any wicket in the IPL (229 vs GL, 2016). While Kohli (5412) is IPL's leading run-scorer, the latter grabs the ninth spot (4395).

IPL 2020 The Indian Premier League remains suspended