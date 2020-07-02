West Ham United beat Chelsea 3-2 in gameweek 32 of the Premier League 2019-20 season. Chelsea remain on fourth place in the table after missing the chance to overtake Leicester City, who suffered a defeat against Everton. Earlier, there were convincing wins for Arsenal and Newcastle United. Here we present the list of records broken.

#WHUCHE How did the match pan out?

Tomas Soucek thought he had put the Hammers in front, only for VAR to intervene and overrule the goal after Michail Antonio was offside. Chelsea went ahead after Issa Diop fouled Christian Pulisic and Willian converted the penalty. However, West Ham responded immediately with Soucek's header. Antonio gave West Ham the lead but Willian canceled the same. Andriy Yarmolenko scored the winner late on.

Stats Key records scripted in the West Ham vs Chelsea game

Soucek is the 12th Czech player to score a league goal and the second to do so for West Ham. Chelsea's Willian became the first player to score a Premier League goal in every month of the year. West Ham completed the league double over Chelsea for the first time since 2002-03. All of Antonio's 29 league goals have come from inside the box.

Information Willian scripts a special record

Willian became the first player to score a penalty and a direct free-kick goal in the same EPL game since Cesc Fabregas did so for Chelsea against West Ham in March 2016. He also raced to 62 career goals for Chelsea.

#NEWBOU Premier League: Newcastle extend their unbeaten run

Newcastle United have scored four goals in a league game for the first time since May 2019. Bournemouth have suffered 16 defeats in their past 21 league matches. This was Newcastle's third successive away win in all competitions. The Magpies are unbeaten in their past five EPL games. Saint-Maximin became only the third player to assist three goals in a league game for Newcastle.

#ARSNOR Aubameyang is now the joint-highest scorer this season

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who scored a brace against Norwich, drew level with Jamie Vardy to be the joint-highest top scorer this season (19). He surpassed the 50-goal tally in his Premier League career (51) in just 79 matches. He also recorded his 11th assist in the league. Auba now has 20 goals in all competitions this season. He has scored 61 career goals for Arsenal.

#EVELEI Everton unbeaten in nine league matches at home

Everton are now unbeaten in their last nine league games at Goodison Park. Leicester haven't won a single game post the league's resumption, besides being winless in five successive away games. Kelechi Iheanacho scored his eighth league goal as a substitute. Jamie Vardy is goalless in four away league games. Notably, the veteran striker is stuck on 99 Premier League goals as well.

Premier League Here's how the Premier League table looks like