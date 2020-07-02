Manchester City host champions Liverpool in gameweek 32 of the Premier League 2019-20 season later tonight. Liverpool won their maiden EPL title after City were beaten by Chelsea last week. The Reds have a 23-point lead over second-placed City. City will also be giving Liverpool a guard of honor in this crunch encounter. Here we look at the preview.

Team news Man City vs Liverpool: Team news and selection

City will miss the services of Fernandinho, who is set to serve a two-match suspension. Pep Guardiola's side is also without Sergio Aguero for the remainder of the season. Meanwhile, Eric Garcia could again be absent due to the head injury he suffered against Arsenal. For Liverpool. Joel Matip is out for the rest of the season, whereas, James Milner is back in training.

#MCILIV Liverpool hope to get the job done against City

Three points will be in Jurgen Klopp's mind when the Reds face City at the Etihad Stadium. Liverpool have been consistent all season and that's a major bonus. Both teams will have something to prove and wouldn't want to lose. One expects a tight battle between the two giants. City have been inconsistent in the league, however, they have done well in other competitions.

Statistics A look at the key stats ahead of the match

Manchester City will be aiming to win three successive top-flight home games against the Reds. City have dropped 30 points already this season. This is the third occasion in 11 seasons that Guardiola will not be a league champion. Liverpool have won the title with seven games to spare. They require 15 points from an available 21 to break City's 100-point record.

Details Dream11, match prediction, timing and TV listing

Dream11 (4-3-3): Becker; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Laporte, Mendy; De Bruyne, Fabinho, Foden; Salah (c), Sterling (vc), Firmino. Match prediction: 1-1. The match is set to start at 12:45 AM IST and will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. One can stream the match on Hotstar (paid subscription).

Views What did the managers say ahead of the match?