England and West Indies are all set to lock horns for a three-match Test series, starting July 8 in a bio-secure environment. The Test series will be played behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic. There are several records that can be scripted in the course of the Test series. In this article, we present the same.

Root Joe Root can surpass the 1,000-run mark against West Indies

Joe Root is set to miss the first Test as his wife Carrie is due to give birth to their second child. Root has amassed 803 runs in nine Tests against West Indies at 57.35. He needs 197 runs more to register the mark of 1,000. Root could be the 17th England batsman to achieve this feat.

James Anderson James Anderson could script these records in the Test series

James Anderson has taken 82 wickets against the Windies in 20 Tests at 22.15. He needs five more to become the leading wicket-taker for England against West Indies. Fred Trueman holds the record with 86 scalps under his belt. Anderson needs 18 wickets to get to the mark of 100. He could become the sixth bowler to register this feat in England-West Indies Tests.

Information Root can go past Gower with this feat

Root has 7,599 runs in Test cricket at 48.40. He needs another 26 runs to surpass the tally of Colin Cowdrey (7,624). Two Test centuries will see Root go past former England legend David Gower (18) and equal Sir Lenord Hutton (19).

Wickets Anderson and Broad looking to enter unique clubs

Anderson has 584 Test wickets in total at 26.83. The right-arm pacer needs 16 more to register the mark of 600 Test scalps. He could become the first pacer and the fourth bowler overall to achieve this milestone. Stuart Broad needs 15 wickets to become only the second Englishman to reach the tally of 500 in Test cricket.

Roach Kemar Roach could surpass the feat of Sir Andy Roberts