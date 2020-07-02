Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said that star forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is willing to stay the the club. Aubameyang has been linked with a move away from Arsenal for a while now. He has one year remaining in his contract and talks of a new one had stalled. Here's what Arteta said regarding Aubameyang after his side's 4-0 win against Norwich.

Comments He [Auba] is really happy where he is, says Arteta

Arteta claimed that Auba is happy at the club and is willing to stay put. "He is willing to stay with us," Arteta said. "He is really happy where he is. He can see what we are trying to do and hopefully he can evolve as well some parts of his game he might feel he can improve. We are pushing him every day."

Stats Aubameyang is now the joint-highest scorer this season

Aubameyang, who scored a brace against Norwich, drew level with Jamie Vardy to be the joint-highest top scorer this season (19). He surpassed the 50-goal tally in his Premier League career (51) in just 79 matches. He also recorded his 11th assist in the league. Auba now has 22 goals in all competitions this season. He has scored 63 career goals for Arsenal.

Praise Arteta lauds Auba for his display against Norwich

Auba's display against bottom-placed Nowich pleased Arteta. The Spaniard praised Aubameyang and spoke about the importance he brings to the club. "A player that is able to score as many goals as he has done in that short space of time tells you everything about the importance that he has for us," Arteta said.

Premier League Auba became the fastest to score 50 goals for Arsenal

Aubameyang became the fastest to score 50 Premier League goals for Arsenal. Arteta pointed out Auba's achievement and highlighted his work. "What he has achieved today to be the fastest to score 50 in the whole history of this club tells you everything about his mentality and the way he works every day on his finishing, on trying to help the team," said Arteta.

Impact Aubameyang has been a goal-scoring delight

Aubameyang was a revelation at former club Borussia Dortmund. He scored 141 goals in 213 matches for the Bundesliga club, before moving to Arsenal in January 2018. Since then, Auba has amassed 63 goals in 101 matches across competitions for the Gunners. He was the joint-highest goal-scorer in the Premier League last season. He is vying for a second successive Golden Boot award.

