Cricket Australia has announced that it will revert back to Kookaburra balls for the 2020-21 Sheffield Shield season. CA has used both Dukes and Kookaburra balls in the Sheffield Shield competition over the last four years. CA had started using Dukes in domestic cricket after repeated failures in their attempt to capture The Ashes in England. However, things are set to change now.

Kookaburra Reverting to the traditional Kookaburra ball is the right move

Australia went on to retain The Ashes last year in England after the series ended 2-2. Besides this result and a view to examine the performances of players consistently, CA has ditched the Dukes experiment. Cricket Australia's Head of Cricket Operations, Peter Roach, said the decision to axe the Dukes was the right call for Australian cricket at this time.

Views 'Introduction of the Dukes ball has been a worthwhile exercise'

Roach said CA was happy with the performance of Dukes. "The introduction of the Dukes ball has been a worthwhile exercise, particularly in the lead up to overseas Ashes series where the Dukes is used so well by our English opponents," Roach told cricket.com.au. "We have been happy with how the ball has performed when used in Australian conditions over the past four seasons."

Benefit CA sees benefit of maximizing the use of Kookaburra balls

Roach added that reverting back to one ball for 2020-21 will provide the consistent examination of the players over a full season. He also said that Kookaburra balls are used for international cricket in Australia, besides many parts of the world and the CA sees a benefit of maximizing the use of it.

Spinners Concerns over Dukes ball's impact on spinners

Moreover, there were concerns that the Dukes ball impacted spinners. Several players cited that it had become more difficult for spinners to thrive in four-day cricket. As per cricket.com.au, spinners accounted for less than 15 per cent of all overs bowled with the Dukes last summer. Notably, spinners took just 10 per cent of all Dukes ball wickets in the Sheffield Shield last season.

Views Roach on the spinners' limited role with Dukes ball