Last updated on Jul 02, 2020, 04:08 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byRajdeep Saha
Cricket Australia has announced that it will revert back to Kookaburra balls for the 2020-21 Sheffield Shield season.
CA has used both Dukes and Kookaburra balls in the Sheffield Shield competition over the last four years.
CA had started using Dukes in domestic cricket after repeated failures in their attempt to capture The Ashes in England.
However, things are set to change now.
Australia went on to retain The Ashes last year in England after the series ended 2-2.
Besides this result and a view to examine the performances of players consistently, CA has ditched the Dukes experiment.
Cricket Australia's Head of Cricket Operations, Peter Roach, said the decision to axe the Dukes was the right call for Australian cricket at this time.
Roach said CA was happy with the performance of Dukes.
"The introduction of the Dukes ball has been a worthwhile exercise, particularly in the lead up to overseas Ashes series where the Dukes is used so well by our English opponents," Roach told cricket.com.au.
"We have been happy with how the ball has performed when used in Australian conditions over the past four seasons."
Roach added that reverting back to one ball for 2020-21 will provide the consistent examination of the players over a full season.
He also said that Kookaburra balls are used for international cricket in Australia, besides many parts of the world and the CA sees a benefit of maximizing the use of it.
Moreover, there were concerns that the Dukes ball impacted spinners.
Several players cited that it had become more difficult for spinners to thrive in four-day cricket.
As per cricket.com.au, spinners accounted for less than 15 per cent of all overs bowled with the Dukes last summer.
Notably, spinners took just 10 per cent of all Dukes ball wickets in the Sheffield Shield last season.
Roach added that CA has noted spinners playing a lesser role in recent seasons, especially when the Dukes ball was in use.
He also said that pacers have had more impact with the Dukes ball.
Roach is now hoping that with the use of Kookaburra balls, spinners grow in the game and also the batsmen get to play more spin.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.