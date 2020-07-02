It is no surprise that Kevin De Bruyne leads the way as the most effective creator in the Premier League. And even in this season, he has dominated the show in terms of assists. His tactics make him one of the most complete players in the Premier League. In this article, we analyze the impact of the versatile Manchester City ace as a creator.

2019-20 season De Bruyne has 16 assists and 10 goals this season

With 16 assists from 29 appearances De Bruyne leads the show as far the Premier League 2019-20 season is concerned. Notably, 14 of these assists have come from open play. The Belgian international has 10 goals under his belt as well and is the first player to secure double digits in both goals and assists this season.

EPL 2019-20 De Bruyne has the most shots for Man City

When you look at the 2019-20 season, De Bruyne leads the show for Man City with 84 shots so far. De Bruyne is also the fifth-highest in terms of total shots in the league this campaign. Notably, he is the only mid-fielder in the top 10. Wolves forward Raul Jimenez has the highest number of shots (107). De Bruyne has 27 shots on target.

Information De Bruyne aiming to go past Henry with this record

De Bruyne, who has 16 assists this season, needs five more to get past Thierry Henry. The former Arsenal forward had amassed 20 assists in the 2002-03 season. De Bruyne has seven matches left to achieve this feat.

Chances De Bruyne has the most number of big chances created

De Bruyne has the most number of big chances created in the league this season (25). He is the only player with more than 100 chances created this season (101). He has hit the woodwork four times and has made 1,603 passes. De Bruyne has 254 crosses, 27 through balls and 93 accurate long balls to boast of some big numbers.

Premier League De Bruyne's overall impact in the Premier League