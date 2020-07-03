Manchester City thrashed champions Liverpool 4-0 in gameweek 32 of the Premier League 2019-20 season. City, who gave Liverpool a guard of honor, were the dominant force and scored three goals in the first half. This was a statement of intent by City, whose loss in the previous gameweek against Chelsea, saw Liverpool win the title. Here we present the list of records broken.

#MCILIV How did the match pan out?

Raheem Sterling earned a penalty after Joe Gomez got too tight and Kevin De Bruyne made no mistake to give City the lead. City were terrific in the final third and Phil Foden found Sterling inside the area. The English international found the bottom corner. Foden scored the third with a terrific lofted shot over Alisson. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored an own goal next.

Records Liverpool script an unwanted record, Sterling breaks jinx

Liverpool went three goals down at half-time for the first time in 184 Premier League matches. They were 5-0 down at half-time against Stoke City in May 2015 and lost the game 6-1. Sterling scored his first EPL goal against the Reds. He had failed to score in eight appearances prior to this. Sterling scored his 13th league goal of the season.

Numbers Liverpool lose second game of the Premier League 2019-20 season

Liverpool lost their second game of the EPL 2019-20 season. This was the fourth instance where Jurgen Klopp's side dropped points. Second-placed City have cut down the gap to 20 points now. City won their 21st match of the season and have 66 points under their belt. Pep Guardiola's side became the first side to score 80-plus goals this campaign (81).

De Bruyne Kevin De Bruyne continues to have a defining campaign

Kevin De Bruyne scored his 11th goal of the league campaign. He also registered his 17th assist of the season. The Belgian international scripted an individual record of having his best league season in his career. He also scored his maiden goal against Liverpool in all competitions. De Bruyne now has 13 goals in all competitions this season.

Stats Some more defining stats from the City vs Liverpool encounter