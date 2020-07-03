Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh turned 40 on Friday. Harbhajan, also known as the Turbanator, is India's most successful off-spinner to have played Test cricket. His quirky action that produced an uncanny whiplash, made him a cut above the rest. He also played a crucial role when India won the ICC World T20 and World Cup. Let us have a look at his amazing records.

Career Harbhajan Singh in international cricket

Harbhajan Singh made his international debut in the third Test against Australia (1998) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Having represented India for nearly 20 years, Harbhajan has snapped up 707 wickets from 365 internationals at an average of 32.59. His career-best match figures of 15/217 came against Australia in the 2001 Chennai Test. Harbhajan also owns 28 five-fors and 5 ten-wicket hauls.

Most wickets Most Test wickets by an Indian off-spinner

Harbhajan Singh is India's third highest wicket-taker in Test cricket after Anil Kumble (619) and Kapil Dev (434). Over the years, he has scalped 417 wickets in 103 Tests at 32.46. As an off-spinner, Harbhajan is only behind Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan and Rangana Herath on the list of leading wicket-takers. Among Indians, Ravichandran Ashwin (365) is the closest to break his record.

Hat-trick First hat-trick by an Indian in Test cricket

In 2001, Harbhajan became the first Indian to clinch a hat-trick in Test cricket. He rattled the Australian batting line-up on the opening day of historic Eden Gardens Test. The likes of Ricky Ponting, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Warne were the victims of Harbhajan's hat-trick. He finished with 196/13 as India sealed a famous Test victory despite getting a follow-on.

Information Harbhajan took 32 wickets in the series

The 2-1 series victory against Australia in 2001 changed the dynamics of Indian cricket for years to come. Harbhajan was adjudged Player of the Series as he claimed 32 scalps from mere three Tests at an astronomical average of 17.03.

IPL Harbhajan's credentials in IPL

Harbhajan Singh has been an eminent name in the Indian Premier League ever since its inception. He represented Mumbai Indians for ten straight seasons before moving to Chennai Super Kings (in 2018). Notably, he is the highest wicket-taker among off-spinners and third highest overall in India's cash-rich league. Harbhajan has picked up 150 wickets from 160 IPL games at 26.44.

Limited-overs Record in limited-overs cricket