Gameweek 32 of the Premier League gave us some crucial results as we head into a crunch period. Things are real close between teams fighting for European berths and one expects the same to get more intense. The biggest result of the gameweek saw outgoing champions Manchester City drub current league winners Liverpool. Here are the key takeaways from gameweek 32.

Leicester risk missing out on Champions League football

Things were going well for Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City, who looked destined to seal the third position in the table. However, their form took a beating since February. In eight games played, the Foxes have won just once. (W1 D4 L3). Leicester lost against an organized Everton side in gameweek 32 and are in a risk of missing out on Champions League football.

Duo Manchester United and Wolves have picked up form

Manchester United and Wolves have 52 points each and are in touching distance of overcoming both Leicester and Chelsea to seal top-four finish. United are unbeaten in 15 matches in all competitions, whereas, Wolves haven't lost in eight successive games in the current league campaign. The defensive record is getting better and teams will fear playing against the duo in the current circumstances.

Arsenal, Spurs Arsenal in the mix, blow for Tottenham

After losing two straight games post Premier League's resumption last month, Arsenal have got things right and have stitched two successive wins. Arsenal thrashed Norwich 4-0 and are eighth with 46 points and Mikel Arteta will be wanting to build on from here. Meanwhile, Tottenham faltered against Sheffield United and with just one victory in their last five league games, things don't look good.

Relegation Bottom-placed clubs suffer more misery

Norwich are on the brink of getting relegated and have suffered four straight defeats. There are five other teams battling for survival with two spots concerned. Bournemouth and Aston Villa have been on a poor run of form. Watford are one point above these two and their results too have been awful. West Ham, who stunned Chelsea, are also in the mix.

Information City make a statement of intent against the champions

City showed complete domination against the champions in a 4-0 rout. The result showed City will be aiming to come hard next season. As for the Reds, it was a night to forget. They capitulated once the first goal went in.

