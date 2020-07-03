-
The Formula 1 2020 season is finally set to start after a long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.
So far, we have eight races confirmed, with the first race day to start in Austria on July 5.
After analyzing the season preview and the factors to watch out for in the Austrian Grand Prix, we present the records that can be broken.
-
-
Lewis Hamilton
Hamilton can surpass Schumacher with this record
-
Six-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has won a staggering 84 races in his career.
The Briton could surpass the legendary Michael Schumacher.
He needs eights wins to go past Schumacher (91).
With more races expected to be confirmed, Hamilton knows he has a shot.
Moreover, if Hamilton (6) wins the championship, he will draw level with Schumacher (7).
-
Mercedes
Mercedes in line to topple Ferrari's record
-
Mercedes are level with Ferrari in terms of winning six successive constructors' title.
If they win this season, then Mercedes will pip Ferrari outright for a seventh straight win.
A win this season could see the Silver Arrows become the first engine manufacturer to power seven consecutive drivers' championships since Ford-Cosworth did from 1968 to 1974.
-
Champion
Leclerc and Verstappen looking to become youngest world champion
-
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen will fancy their chances to become the youngest world champion.
At the moment, Sebastian Vettel holds the record after becoming a world champion at 23 years, 134 days in 2010.
With the F1 2020 season expected to go beyond September 6, 22-year-olds Leclerc and Verstappen could have a decent shout.
-
Records
Other notable records that could get broken
-
Rubens Barrichello owns the record for most races started (322).
Kimi Raikkonen is aiming to break his record. The Finn has 312 Grand Prix starts.
Schumacher has the record for most podium finishes (155). Hamilton, who has 151, needs four more to break this record.
Between 1992 and 2008, Schumacher finished in the points a whopping 221 times.
Hamilton and Raikkonen aren't far behind.