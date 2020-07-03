The Formula 1 2020 season is finally set to start after a long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic. So far, we have eight races confirmed, with the first race day to start in Austria on July 5. After analyzing the season preview and the factors to watch out for in the Austrian Grand Prix, we present the records that can be broken.

Lewis Hamilton Hamilton can surpass Schumacher with this record

Six-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton has won a staggering 84 races in his career. The Briton could surpass the legendary Michael Schumacher. He needs eights wins to go past Schumacher (91). With more races expected to be confirmed, Hamilton knows he has a shot. Moreover, if Hamilton (6) wins the championship, he will draw level with Schumacher (7).

Mercedes Mercedes in line to topple Ferrari's record

Mercedes are level with Ferrari in terms of winning six successive constructors' title. If they win this season, then Mercedes will pip Ferrari outright for a seventh straight win. A win this season could see the Silver Arrows become the first engine manufacturer to power seven consecutive drivers' championships since Ford-Cosworth did from 1968 to 1974.

Champion Leclerc and Verstappen looking to become youngest world champion

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Red Bull's Max Verstappen will fancy their chances to become the youngest world champion. At the moment, Sebastian Vettel holds the record after becoming a world champion at 23 years, 134 days in 2010. With the F1 2020 season expected to go beyond September 6, 22-year-olds Leclerc and Verstappen could have a decent shout.

Records Other notable records that could get broken