German international Leroy Sane has completed his £54.8m transfer from Manchester City to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. Sane passed the second part of his medical, before returning to Bayern's training centre to finalize his move. The 24-year-old Sane has signed a five-year contract at Bayern. Sane said he wants to win as many trophies with the club. Here's more on the same.

Bayern Bayern will pay an initial fee of £44.7m

Earlier, it was revealed that the Bavarians will pay an initial fee of £44.7m (€49m) with a series of performance and trophy-related add-ons. The add-ons mean City will get an additional £10m (€11m) for trophies won such as Bundesliga and Champions League titles, besides personal awards for the player himself. Sane's wages will shoot up to £20m per year.

Challenge I'm looking forward to the new challenge, says Sane

Sane said Bayern's goals suit him and he's looking forward to the new challenge on offer. "FC Bayern is a great club with big goals - and these goals suit me as well. I'm looking forward to the new challenge and can't wait to train with the team," he told the club's official site.

Desire Sane wants to win the Champions League with Bayern

The promising youngster added that he shares a very good relationship with manager Hansi Flick and is targeting the Champions League, in particular. "I know Hansi Flick from the U21 national team, we had a very good relationship there. I want to win as many trophies as possible with FC Bayern, and the Champions League is the top priority," he added.

2019-20 Sane played only 11 minutes of City's title defence

Bayern wanted to sign Sane last summer but he suffered a serious knee injury in the Community Shield game against Liverpool and has played just 11 minutes since then during the 2019-20 campaign. Sane was on the verge of making his first-team comeback prior to the suspension of the Premier League amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Key details Sane scored 39 goals and made 45 assists for City

Sane was involved in 135 appearances for the Premier League side and he scored 39 goals and made 45 assists. The two-time Premier League champion will start training with Bayern next week. "Our goal is to gather the best German players at FC Bayern and the signing of Leroy emphasizes this goal," said Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.