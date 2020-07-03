Serie A 2019-20 season has got off to a strong start since its resumption on June 20 after a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Juventus lead the proceedings with 72 points from 29 matches. Lazio follow suit with 68 points. With nine gameweeks left, there are several records that can be scripted. Here we present the same.

Title Title winners: Juventus could extend Serie A record

Juventus have won eight successive Serie A honors and could extend the record by sealing a ninth title this campaign. It will also be their 36th league crown. Meanwhile, if Lazio manage to pip Juventus for the title, it will be their third honor. Lazio had last won the competition back in 1999-2000.

Ronaldo Ronaldo looking to script these numbers

Cristiano Ronaldo could lift his seventh career league title. A title for Juventus will see CR7 lift his second Serie A honor. Earlier, he won three Premier League titles and two La Liga honors. Ronado, who has 24 goals this campaign, needs six more to amass 30. It will be the eighth occasion where he will score 30-plus goals in a single league campaign.

Immobile Immobile could script a special scoring record

Ciro Immobile has finished as the league's top scorer twice so far. He had scored 22 goals in 2013-14 for Torino and 29 goals for Lazio in 2017-18. Immobile leads the tally this season with 29 goals. He needs eight more to set a new record for most goals amassed in a single season. Gonzalo Higuain and Gino Rossetti share the record (36 goals).

Stats Buffon could win 10th league honor, Atalanta eye this record