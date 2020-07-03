Speculations have surfaced that Lionel Messi has decided to leave Barcelona in 2021 after seeing out his contract. Messi was expected to sign an extension that would keep him at the club until at least 2023. However, as per Cadena Ser, Messi is believed to have changed his mind. And now, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane shared his views on the same.

Reasons The reasons behind Messi's decision

The report highlighted that Messi is unhappy about private information being leaked to the media, that has seen him get blamed for things that aren't his fault. The other reason is the club's poor state of affairs. He is also believed to be tired of playing for a club that has lacked a winning project for a while now.

Valverde sacking Messi and his team-mates were blamed by Abidal

Earlier this season, Messi & Co. were blamed by Eric Abidal for the departure of manager Ernesto Valverde, following the loss to Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup. Messi denied that he had anything to do with the decision starting a war of words with the director of football, Abidal, who was also his former team-mate.

Setien Quique Setien has lost the confidence of players, board

Reports have claimed that Barcelona manager Quique Setien is set to be sacked by the club after problems have erupted on and off the pitch. Setien, who replaced Valverde this year, has lost the confidence of the Barca dressing room, while the club's board are also unhappy with recent performances. The players are confused at Setien's tactics and his way of handling matters.

Zidane's views Zidane has his say on Messi

Zidane was asked about his views regarding Messi's departure following Real's 1-0 win over Getafe on Thursday. The Frenchman said he hopes Messi stays at the club as he wants the best players playing in La Liga. "I don't know what will happen but we hope not because he is in this league and we want the best in this league," said Zidane.

#Messi700 Messi scored his 700th career goal recently