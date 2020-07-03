The Tennis fans will be allowed to witness this year's French Open. Reportedly, the French Tennis Federation (FTF) gave nod to fill upto 60 per cent of the stands when play starts in September at Roland Garros. Notably, the tickets will go on sale from July 16. The tournament was recently rescheduled to September 20 due to coronavirus pandemic. Here is more.

"The number of spectators allowed in the stadium will be 50%-60% of the usual capacity. This reduction will allow strict distancing measures to be respected," the French Tennis Federation said.

Health and safety protocols prepared by FTF

The FTF has prepared health and safety guidelines to ensure the safety of fans. More than four people can't sit in group, while there must be one chair left vacant between each mini-group of people in a row. Although wearing masks won't be obligatory when fans line up outside or sit in the stands, they must be worn while moving inside the premises.

US Open to be held sans spectators

Contrary to Roland Garros, the US Open will be played behind closed doors. New York governor Andrew Cuomo gave a go-ahead to the Grand Slam event amid COVID-19 pandemic. He said the United States Tennis Association (USTA) will take extra precautions. The US Open is slated to run from August 31 to September 13 at the Billy Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens.

Several marquee players like Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Nick Kyrgios expressed reservations on participating in the US Open. Last month, the likes of Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki and several coaches tested positive after participating in the controversial Adria Tour.

French Open to begin on September 20