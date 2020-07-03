Manchester United teenager Mason Greenwood has been terrific for the Red Devils this season. Greenwood's rise this season has seen manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer invest a lot of trust in the youngster. Greenwood's breakthrough season shows he has the capacity to be a star in the making. Here we do a statistical analysis of Greenwood's impact for the club.

Greenwood Greenwood has scored 13 goals in all competitions this season

The England youngster has scored 13 goals in all competitions this season in 40 matches. Greenwood scored his sixth Premier League goal of the season against Brighton. This is now the most goals by a player aged 18 or below in a single EPL campaign since Wayne Rooney scored nine for Everton in 2003-04.

Europa Greenwood tops the show for United in Europa League

Greenwood is Manchester United's highest goal-scorer in the Europa League this season (5). Notably, he has scored these many goals in just 7 matches. The youngster has two assists as well. He scored four goals in the group stage, besides scoring one in the first leg of United's round of 16 clash against LASK.

EPL: Greenwood's goals have been scored with his left foot

All of Greenwood's six goals in the Premier League have come with his left foot. Out of 29 shots in the EPL this season, Greenwood has managed to get 14 on target. He has hit the woodwork once, besides creating one big chance. Greenwood has made 316 passes, besides accounting for nine crosses. Notably, he hasn't received a single yellow or red card.

Praise He's [Greenwood] developed fantastically this season, says Solskjaer