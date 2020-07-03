The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) vouched for return of recreational cricket as it remains banned by the UK government. Recently, Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the cricket ball as a "vector of disease", stating the players will be prone to the virus. However, ECB believes cricket does not involve any sort of contact and includes minimal risk. Here is more.

Quote Cricket has low risks of exposure: ECB

"The ECB believes that cricket is a non-contact sport, with very low risks of exposure, and that it can be played as safely as many other activities being currently permitted," ECB said in a statement.

ECB 'Recreational cricket should be viewed as safe'

According to ECB, cricket could be played safely under present circumstances. "The detailed submission we have shared with the Department For Digital, Culture, Media and Sport includes advice on how we can stage cricket safely and mitigate risks," the statement added. "We believe this advice - allied with strict hygiene measures - means recreational cricket should be viewed as safe by the UK government."

Considerations There are various other considerations: Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated there are other considerations to be followed. "There are reasons. These debates have gone round and round. There are various other considerations," Johnson said. "The longer answer, which I think probably [chief medical officer] Chris Whitty would give if he were here about cricket, the risk is not so much the ball, although that may be a factor."

Data ECB was hopeful of resuming recreational cricket by July 4

Earlier, ECB canceled several national competitions, including the Royal London Club Championship due to the coronavirus pandemic. A number of tournaments require rescheduling, which could result in logistical challenges. However, the board was hopeful of reinstating recreational cricket around July 4.

County cricket County cricket set to resume on August 1