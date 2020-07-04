Gameweek 33 of the Premier League 2019-20 season starts today and we expect another entertaining set of games. From the third-placed team up till eighth, things are tight and the race for a top-four finish is expected to intensify further. Then there is Europa League qualification and the battle to survive relegation. Here's all that you need to know about gameweek 33.

Fixtures Here are the fixtures of gameweek 33

Saturday: Norwich vs Brighton (5:00 PM), Leicester vs Crystal Palace (7:30 PM), Manchester United vs Bournemouth (7:30 PM), Wolves vs Arsenal (10:00 PM) Sunday: Chelsea vs Watford (12:30 AM), Burnley vs Sheffield United (4:30 PM), Newcastle vs West Ham (6:45 PM), Liverpool vs Aston Villa (9:00 PM), Southampton vs Manchester City (11:30 PM) Tuesday: Tottenham vs Everton (12:30 AM). All matches are in IST.

#MUNBOU United aiming to script these feats

Manchester United will be aiming to go 16 games unbeaten in all competitions when they host Bournemouth at Old Trafford. United are aiming to go four league games unbeaten at home without conceding. They can also keep a clean sheet in six consecutive home matches in all competitions. United are fifth in the table. Bournemouth have lost 10 of their last 11 league fixtures.

Duo Leicester and Chelsea cannot afford to lose ground

Things were going well for Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City, who looked destined to seal the third position in the table. However, their form took a beating since February. In eight games played, the Foxes have won just once. (W1 D4 L3). Chelsea are fourth and the defeat against West Ham hurt them. With United and Wolves in their tails, Leicester and Chelsea need victories.

Safety West Ham and Brighton need to cash in

West Ham face an in-form Newcastle United and the former needs to extract something from the game to keep their survival hopes on. The likes of Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Watford have stiff tasks against the big guns, therefore, it's an opportunity for the Hammers to cash in. Meanwhile, Brighton, who are 15th, will want to inch towards safety against bottom-placed Norwich City.

#TOTEVE Tottenham in a must-win scenario against Everton