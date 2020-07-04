In-form Wolves take on Arsenal in gameweek 33 of the Premier League 2019-20 season. Wolves are pushing for a top-four finish, whereas, Arsenal too are looking to squeeze themselves in a race for Europe. Both sides have enjoyed some positive results recently and we could be in for a close encounter. Here we present the match preview.

Wolves Wolves will provide a severe test for Arsenal

Wolves have been terrific since the restart last month, winning all three games. The haven't conceded a goal in four successive Premier League games as well. They are the in-form side and will cause issues for Arsenal. Wolves' organization and discipline could be the major factors that can help them pip the Gunners. Raul Jimenez has been terrific all season.

Arsenal Arsenal need to be brave against Wolves

The Gunners are in a three-game unbeaten run in all competitions. After starting poorly since the restart, Arsenal have won two successive EPL matches, besides progressing in the FA Cup. Mikel Arteta knows his side needs to be brave against Wolves and get something out from the game. After this, the Gunners have two big games and it will be a testing phase.

Stats Wolves hope to extend winning run, Aubameyang can emulate Henry

Wolves are on an eight-match unbeaten run in the Premier League. Notably, Wolves have kept 7 clean sheets in this phase. Since the league's resumption, Wolves are the only side with a 100% record. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang needs a solitary goal to become only the second Arsenal player to score 20 goals in consecutive Premier League seasons. Thierry Henry holds the record for Arsenal.

Details Dream11, match prediction, timing and TV listing