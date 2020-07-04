Badminton legend Lin Dan has retired from the game. China's two-time Olympic champion is one of badminton's greatest ever in the history of the game. Lin Dan cited physical fitness and pain as the main reasons behind his decision to retire. The 36-year-old leaves the sport with many laudable performances and some notable records. Here we present his major records in badminton.

Comments Have dedicated everything to the sport I love: Lin Dan

Lin said he dedicated everything to badminton and thanked everyone for sharing the journey. "I have dedicated everything to the sport I love," Lin said, as per BBC. "My family, coaches, team-mates, and fans have accompanied me through many happy times and difficult moments. My physical fitness and pain no longer allow me to fight side by side with my team-mates," said Lin.

Records Lin's special record at the Olympics and BWF World Championships

Lin holds the record in badminton for two successive Olympics gold medals in men's singles. He won the gold in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, followed by another top prize in the 2012 London Olympics. Lin has won five BWF World Championships and remains the most successful player. He also pocketed two silver medals in this event.

Medals A look at his career achievements

Lin pocketed two gold medals at the World Cup. He has clinched five top prizes at the Sudirman Cup in the mixed team event. He is also a six-time Thomas Cup champion in the men's team event. Lin has won five gold medals at the Asian Games (2 singles and 3 team events). He has four gold medals at the Asian Championships (men's singles).

Top records Other top records held by Lin Dan

Lin holds the record for the most titles in the open era (6) at the All England Open Badminton Championships. He has pocketed 66 singles titles, besides finishing as the runner-up on 25 occasions. Lin enjoyed a 30-match winning streak in 2006. During that run, he won the Chinese Taipei Open, Macau Open, Hong Kong Open, World Championships and Japan Open.

Feats Lin is the first player to seal 'Super Grand Slam'