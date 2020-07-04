Formula 1 and the FIA have confirmed there have been no positive coronavirus cases from 4,032 tests over the past seven days. The F1 2020 season has begun at the Red Bull Ring in Austria this weekend amid strict COVID-19 protocols, with private testing being carried out on all personnel before arriving at the venue and then every five days. Here's more.

Statement 'Zero people have tested positive'

Zero people have tested positive, the FIA and F1 confirmed. "The FIA and Formula 1 can today confirm that between Friday 26th June and Thursday 2nd July, 4,032 drivers, teams and personnel were tested for COVID-19," read a statement. "Of these, zero people have tested positive. The FIA and Formula 1 are providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency."

Precautions Wearing of masks is mandatory for all personnel

Austria will be hosting the season's first two races over the next eight days. All personnel on site are being kept in 'bubbles' throughout the event, with the F1 operating a biosphere in Austria. Notably, the wearing of face masks is mandatory in the paddock with distancing rules being followed strictly.

Quote 'Results will be made public every 7 days'

The FIA and Formula 1 added that results will be made public every seven days. "No specific details as to teams or individuals will be provided by the FIA or Formula 1 and results will be made public every 7 days," the statement added.

Practice sessions Hamilton tops the show in both practice sessions