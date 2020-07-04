England take on West Indies in a three-match Test series, starting July 8 at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton. This is the first series to start after a lengthy break due to the coronavirus pandemic. England will look up to veteran pacer James Anderson in helping them get the job done. Here we do a statistical analysis of Anderson's telling impact.

Anderson named in England's 13-man squad

Anderson, who has been impacted by injuries of late, looks fresh post the break. He has been named in England's 13-man squad for the first Test against the Windies. The champion pacer will want to make his presence felt and lead the line for the Three Lions. Notably, he is line to script several milestones during the series.

Anderson could script these records in the Test series

Anderson has taken 82 wickets against the Windies in 20 Tests at 22.15. He needs five more to become the leading wicket-taker for England against West Indies. Fred Trueman holds the record with 86 scalps under his belt. Anderson needs 18 wickets to get to the mark of 100. He could become the sixth bowler to register this feat in England-West Indies Tests.

Anderson looking to go past 600 Test scalps

Anderson has 584 Test wickets in total at an average of 26.83. The right-arm pacer needs 16 more to register the mark of 600 Test scalps. He could become the first pacer and the fourth bowler overall to achieve this milestone. Meanwhile, Anderson has 28 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket. He needs two more to surpass Glenn McGrath (29).

Anderson has been terrific at home

Out of his 584 Test scalps, 368 have come at home. Anderson averages 23.76 on home soil. Notably, he has claimed 21 five-wicket hauls at home. His record against West Indies at home is laudable. He has 46 wickets in 10 Tests at 20.08. He has three five-wicket hauls against WI.

Anderson claimed the most Test wickets in 2010s