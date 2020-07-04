One of the world's largest cricket stadiums with a seating capacity of 75,000 will be constructed on the outskirts of Jaipur. Reportedly, a whopping Rs. 350 crore will be spent on the stadium. Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) secretary Mahendra Sharma said the stadium will be spread over 100 acres. The location has been finalized in Chonp village, 25 km from Jaipur. Here is more.

Construction The construction will begin shortly

Sharma said the construction is expected to begin in the upcoming months. Notably, it will be the third largest stadium after Motera stadium (Ahmedabad) and the Melbourne Cricket Ground. While Motera has a seating capacity of 1,10,000 lakh, the MCG could host as many as 1,02,000 lakh spectators. Earlier this year, Motera became the largest stadium in the world.

Stadium More details on the stadium

The stadium will have facilities for indoor games, sports training academies, a club house and parking for nearly 4,000 vehicles. It will also have two practice grounds, which can be used for Ranji Trophy matches. Besides, there will be two restaurants for spectators, 30 practice nets for players and a press conference room with a seating capacity of 250 people.

Information The stadium will be built in two phases

The stadium is likely to be built in two phases. The first phase will have a seating capacity of 45,000 spectators, while another 75,000 seats will be added in the next phase. Meanwhile, the construction will be completed within two years.

Motera Stadium World's largest cricket stadium

Previously, the Motera stadium, also known as Sardar Patel stadium, was built in Ahmedabad. It was rebuilt after demolishing the old one, which was constructed in 1982 with a seating capacity of 49,000 spectators. The Motera stadium has spread across over 64 acres and includes three entrances. It comprises a club house with 55 rooms, gymnasium, indoor practice pitches and food courts.

Approval The proposal to build the stadium has been approved